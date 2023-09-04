Deputy premier of Bavaria continues in his position

(MENAFN) According to Markus Soder, the deputy prime minister of the German state of Bavaria, who has come under fire for alleged antisemitism, will continue in his position.



Soder, the chief of the Christian Social Union (CSU), stated during a press conference in Munich that it would not be appropriate to fire Hubert Aiwanger, the deputy prime minister of Bavaria.



Although the pamphlet was "disgusting," he claimed that there was no proof that Aiwanger was the author of the Holocaust-mocking Auschwitz brochure.



Aiwanger, 52, was charged with creating and disseminating the antisemitic brochure as an 11th grader at Burkhart High School.



Aiwanger acknowledged that he had "one or more copies" of the brochure in his school bag at the time, notwithstanding his denial of the accusations.



As the head of the populist Free Voters party, which forms a coalition with the CSU, Aiwanger also expressed regret for what transpired 35 years ago, according to Soder.



It is simpler to ask for forgiveness if you demonstrate genuine regret, he continued.

