According to Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US dollar has become a "very problematic" method of payment and more nations are using their own national currencies instead, according to an interaction with the Turkish news site Aydinlik that was released on Sunday.



Zakharova claims that the United States first suggested the dollar as a standard form of payment "to make everyone's life better, easier, more comfortable."



“They were very insistent on this, saying that it would bring the world economy to a new level and simplify our transactions and relationships… And at the time, those who made such a policy in the US and abroad... probably wanted to take that first step towards globalization honestly.”



Zakharova claims that the dollar is being utilized to exert pressure on Washington's political adversaries.



She referred to the multiple Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Ukraine crisis, including a de facto prohibition on Russia using the dollar for global transactions, and said, "What we faced last year is something completely different."

