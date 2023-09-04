Turkish Leading technology, aerospace event appeals 943,000 guests

(MENAFN) Turkey’s leading technology and aerospace festive TEKNOFEST was joined by 943,000 people last week, manager T3 Foundation declared on social media on Monday.



The five-day occurrence, which was held from Wednesday to Sunday in the capital Ankara, welcomed a large collection of attractions, including air shows, competitions, workshops, as well as exhibitions.



The Ankara edition trailed the event's initial meeting in the current year, which was ran in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul in April.



The third edition of the event is going to be held in the nation’s Aegean town of Izmir at the end of September.



TEKNOFEST has been ran in different Turkish towns outside of Istanbul in even years and in the metropolis in odd years, but to celebrate the anniversary of the Republic of Turkey in 2023, the event has been organized in three various districts.



A Turkish news service provider, has been the event's international communications associate since its beginning in 2018.

MENAFN04092023000045015839ID1107003987