Erdogan, Putin gather in Sochi for discussions

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian equivalent Vladimir Putin gathered in Russia's shoreline town of Sochi on Monday.



"The most important development everyone is looking at in Türkiye-Russia relations today is the grain corridor.



"The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries,” Erdogan declared in the two-sided gathering with Putin.



Erdogan is on a one-day working trip to Sochi to talk over present local as well as international matters, in addition to two-sided ties with Putin.



The restoration of 2022’s historic Black Sea grain agreement that assisted to facilitate the international food crisis is going to be on the list of discussions of the conference as well. Both leaders are also anticipated to conduct a shared news meeting after their gathering.



On July 17, Russia postponed its involvement in the agreement, negotiated by Turkey as well as the United Nations, to continue grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were halted following the Ukraine conflict, which began in February last year.

