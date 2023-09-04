Elon Musk finances meme-based cryptocurrency

(MENAFN) The creation of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been financed by Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, as well as X (previously Twitter), in accordance with a Wall Street Journal article published on Friday that utilized excerpts from a biography of the entrepreneur scheduled to be published later in September.



Based on the WSJ piece, Musk, who has been openly endorsing Dogecoin on his account on Twitter for years, is also one of its investors. He apparently also intended to build a new blockchain-based social media site before purchasing Twitter, that might have included a Dogecoin payment mechanism.



The article quotes the biography, saying, “After lunch, he sent [his brother] Kimbal a few texts fleshing out the idea for “a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages like Twitter.”



The excerpt refers to the period of time before Musk made a formal offer to buy Twitter. The biography claims that despite still liking the concept of a brand-new social media platform, he chose to redesign Twitter because it already had a user base.

