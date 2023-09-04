Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Australian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held on Monday a phone call with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia HE Penny Wong.
During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.
MENAFN04092023000063011010ID1107003979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.