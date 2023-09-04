A Bag Of Crushed Pills And Over 7000 Captagon Pills Seized At Hia

Doha, Qatar: A smuggling attempt was foiled by the Customs Department at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

In a statement, Customs announced that the contraband was seized from an arriving passenger in the airport. A total of 7,476 Captagon pills and bag of crushed pills weighing 161.7 grams were seized upon inspection.

Authorities stated that the narcotics were found at the bottom of the traveler's bag.

On August 31, authorities also thwarted a smuggling attempt at Abu Samra border wherein passengers arriving in Qatar were in possession of varikinds of narcotic substances. The substances were found after inspection of the passengers' personal bags and few others were hidden within their body.

During the inspection, 11 narcotic Lyrica pills, 121 grams of hashish, and 45 different types of narcotic pills were seized.