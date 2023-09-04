Wemix3.0 Welcomes Certik As A Node Council Partner Wonder 9

Joined as WONDER 9, CertiK was founded in 2018 by professors of Columbia and Yale including its cofounder Ronghui Gu. The NYC-based company continues to expand its business and services worldwide.

CertiK has completed audits on 4000+ projects, securing over 360 billion USD of assets, and detected over 70,000 vulnerabilities to date.

Since the two companies signed an MOU last year, smart contract audits on many WEMIX projects have been handled by CertiK, the most trusted web3 security partner in the global blockchain industry.

WEMIX will continue to work with CertiK, the world's top-tier technical expert, to ensure the security of the WEMIX ecosystem.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit for more information.

Blockchain Wire