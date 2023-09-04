(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The company now offers an extended suite of services, including hard money commercial property loans, to meet San Antonio's growing demand.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ProActive Lending Group, LLC, renowned as Texas's foremost commercial lending expert, brings its comprehensive suite of commercial loan services, including hard money commercial property loans, to the San Antonio area. With a primary foon Texas, especially in the cities of San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Austin, ProActive Lending Group is perfectly positioned to serve the region's diverse business community.
Central to ProActive Lending's ethos is its user-friendly terms. The company uniquely offers stated income loans without the requirement for tax returns, tsimplifying the process for many borrowers. Additionally, It provides fast-closing SBA loans. And the No Income, No Asset Program is notable for financing up to 80% LTV. Furthermore, for those in the property game, the company has optimized solutions for Fix & Flips, ensuring rapid and efficient outcomes.
Its competitive edge is further sharpened with hard-to-beat rates. ProActive Lending offers hard & soft money loan rates that start as low as 5.99%, with private banking loan rates that dip even lower to begin at 4%. Its expansive options include fixed rates for up to 30 years and the availability of interest-only financing. Those looking for hard money commercial property lenders in San Antonio can check out this highly recommended firm.
For clients with specialized property ventures, ProActive Lending is well-equipped. The company's portfolio showcases several tailored lending solutions, from apartment complexes, churches, and strip centers to more niche properties like gas stations and assisted living facilities.
Acknowledging the need for fast-paced solutions, especially for rehab projects, the company offers Hard Money and Rehab Loans. These are designed with a quick turnaround in mind and provide flexible solutions, especially for those hindered by credit constraints.
For investors, ProActive is a beacon of opportunity. The company entices with its income-focused real estate lending, promising high-interest yields that get disbursed monthly.
While its unconventional solutions stand out, ProActive Lending hasn't sidestepped the traditional. It offers a broad spectrum of conventional SBA Loans, catering to commercial and residential sectors. The company's wealth of expertise is a free resource it eagerly shares with clients, ensuring informed decision-making.
The real estate ecosystem of San Antonio has proven its mettle, staying notably unaffected by the rapid property value declines that hit the larger US. ProActive Lending Group, LLC spokesperson commented on this resilience, stating, "San Antonio's commercial property landscape has admirably weathered economic challenges, outpacing most otherregions. We're fully committed to nurturing this growth, providing our investors profitable, secure opportunities in this promising market."
About ProActive Lending Group, LLC -
ProActive Lending Group, LLC is Texas's premier commercial lending expert. Its services span from commercial real estate loans to equipment financing. With a steadfast dedication to Texas, the firm prioritizes hassle-free application processes, enviable rates, and bespoke solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Those looking for hard money commercial property lenders in San Antonio can check out this highly recommended company.
Media Contact
Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC
+1 877-251-4598
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN04092023003118003196ID1107003938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.