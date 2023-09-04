Azerbaijani, Hungarian Fms Hold Expanded Meeting (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó have held an
expanded meeting, Trend reports.
Meeting focused on Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral strategic
partnership, issues of mutual interest on the regional and
international agenda.
As the ministry reported, the first meeting of the strategic
dialogue between the two countries was also held.
Will be updated
