Azerbaijani, Hungarian Fms Hold Expanded Meeting (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó have held an expanded meeting, Trend reports.

Meeting focused on Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral strategic partnership, issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.

As the ministry reported, the first meeting of the strategic dialogue between the two countries was also held.

