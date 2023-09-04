Entrepreneurs Donate Domestic Mine Clearance Machine To Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Entrepreneurs donated the "Revival P" mine clearing vehicle,
produced by the Improtex Group of companies to the Karabakh Revival
Fund, Trend reports.
An event was held on the occasion of the transfer of
this machine by the Karabakh Revival Fund to the Azerbaijani Mine
Action Agency on September 4.
The event was attended by Chairman of the Board of the
Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov, management of the
Improtex Group of Companies, member of the Supervisory Board of the
Foundation, deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Fatma Yildirim,
partners and donors of the fund, as well as media
representatives.
Rahman Hajiyev said that the victory in the second
Karabakh war contributed to the beginning of a new stage in the
history of Azerbaijan. Speaking about the fund's activities and
ongoing projects, the chairman of the board said that the fund's
relations with donors and partners are developing day by day, and
within the framework of this cooperation, technical means are
donated to the fund, along with monetary funds.
In addition, the chairman of the board expressed
confidence that the donated mine clearing vehicle will make a great
contribution to the work on clearing the territories liberated from
occupation of mines and unexploded ordnance. Hajiyev thanked
everyone who contributed to the transfer of the mine clearance
machine to the fund, calling it a commendable, exemplary step.
Vugar Suleymanov informed the participants of the
event about the demining operations.
Videos dedicated to the agency's mine clearance
activities were shown after the speeches.
Entrepreneurs previously donated equipment for various
purposes to the Karabakh Revival Fund earlier. Currently, this
equipment is widely used in restoration and construction work
carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. The
Karabakh Revival Fund thanked all its partners who donated both
funds and equipment for the restoration of the territories
liberated from occupation, and invited them to provide support in
the issue of restoration and construction work in the liberated
territories.
