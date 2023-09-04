Entrepreneurs Donate Domestic Mine Clearance Machine To Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (Photo)

An event was held on the occasion of the transfer of this machine by the Karabakh Revival Fund to the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency on September 4.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov, management of the Improtex Group of Companies, member of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation, deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Fatma Yildirim, partners and donors of the fund, as well as media representatives.

Rahman Hajiyev said that the victory in the second Karabakh war contributed to the beginning of a new stage in the history of Azerbaijan. Speaking about the fund's activities and ongoing projects, the chairman of the board said that the fund's relations with donors and partners are developing day by day, and within the framework of this cooperation, technical means are donated to the fund, along with monetary funds.

In addition, the chairman of the board expressed confidence that the donated mine clearing vehicle will make a great contribution to the work on clearing the territories liberated from occupation of mines and unexploded ordnance. Hajiyev thanked everyone who contributed to the transfer of the mine clearance machine to the fund, calling it a commendable, exemplary step.

Vugar Suleymanov informed the participants of the event about the demining operations.

Videos dedicated to the agency's mine clearance activities were shown after the speeches.

Entrepreneurs previously donated equipment for various purposes to the Karabakh Revival Fund earlier. Currently, this equipment is widely used in restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. The Karabakh Revival Fund thanked all its partners who donated both funds and equipment for the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, and invited them to provide support in the issue of restoration and construction work in the liberated territories.