No Russian Missile Carriers Off Crimea Coast But Threat Level Remains High - Ukraine Military

This was said by the head of the joint coordination press center of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke at a briefing in Kyiv.

"As of now, there are no missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea.

They had a missile carrier that appeared in the reports yesterday and was put on duty, but in the evening it was brought back to the base point and so far it has not returned to combat positions," Humeniuk said.

According to the spokesperson, this indicates that the missile carrier is at the base and ready to be deployed upon command. Humeniuk clarified that two to three hours are needed for the missile carrier to be deployed to combat positions.

"Therefore, the level of missile threat is assessed as high because Russia can launch a missile strike from a naval missile carrier even from the bay. Although it is dangerous, we saw such facts," she said.

In addition, the enemy has also recently often used so-called false targets in order to test the response of Ukraine's air defense systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Monday, September 4, Russia once again attacked the Izmail district, Odregion, with kamikaze drones.

Air defense forces shot down 17 Russian UAVs, while a number of hits were also reported.