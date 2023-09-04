Electricity Restored In 30 Settlements In Donetsk Region

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DTEK .

"Over the weekend, DTEK Donetsk Power Grids' emergency repair teams were able to restore power supply to more than 30 settlements that were cut off due to weather conditions. More than 18 thousand families are getting electricity again," the statement said.

It is noted that the hurricane wind in the Donetsk region caused a number of destructions: trees were felled, power lines and equipment were damaged.

The Pokrovsk district, in particular, the Selydivka and Kryvyi Rih communities, suffered the most from the weather. Damage was also reported in other districts of the region. The work was complicated by fallen trees and constant shelling of the region.

About 30 crews worked daily on Saturday and Sunday to restore power grids after the bad weather.

As reported, on Sunday, Ukrenergo repair crews restored two high-voltage lines in the east of the country that were damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the grid to resume supplying electricity from one of the power plants.