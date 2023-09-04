Electricity Restored In 30 Settlements In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the weekend, September 2 and 3, power companies in the Donetsk region restored electricity supply to 30 settlements that were cut off due to bad weather.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DTEK .
"Over the weekend, DTEK Donetsk Power Grids' emergency repair teams were able to restore power supply to more than 30 settlements that were cut off due to weather conditions. More than 18 thousand families are getting electricity again," the statement said.
It is noted that the hurricane wind in the Donetsk region caused a number of destructions: trees were felled, power lines and equipment were damaged.
Read also: One killed, five injured in Russia's shelling of Donetsk region
The Pokrovsk district, in particular, the Selydivka and Kryvyi Rih communities, suffered the most from the weather. Damage was also reported in other districts of the region. The work was complicated by fallen trees and constant shelling of the region.
About 30 crews worked daily on Saturday and Sunday to restore power grids after the bad weather. Read also: Russian army kills one resident of Donetsk region in past day
As reported, on Sunday, Ukrenergo repair crews restored two high-voltage lines in the east of the country that were damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the grid to resume supplying electricity from one of the power plants.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107003913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.