In Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Almost Half Of Candidates In Pseudo-Elections From Russia

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The elections organized by the occupants in the temporarily occupied territories are illegal and worthless. Another proof: the lists of candidates for the Zaporizhzhia region's 'legislature'. People from the Altai Territory, Dagestan, Siberia, and Moscow are 'running'," the statement reads.

According to Fedorov, non-locals make up half of all candidates on the 'United Russia' and LDPR lists. People are forced to vote at gunpoint.

"The Russians might as well not try - they will draw results for their ochlos, and the civilized world will not recognize these elections," said the Melitopol mayor.

As reported, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation voted to hold so-called 'elections' in the Ukrainian territories temporarily controlled by the invaders. The pseudo-elections to the 'local authorities" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were scheduled for September 10. However, 'early voting' has already been taking place since September 2, with armed Russian soldiers going door-to-door and forcing people to 'vote'.