11-Year-Old Boy Injured In Kherson Region During Enemy Shelling

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday in the village of Sonyachne of the Kherson community, an 11-year-old boy was attacked by the enemy. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and leg injuries," the statement reads.

As noted, the child was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to save the child's life and health.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army fired 57 times in the Kherson region over the past day, September 3. One person was killed and five others were injured, including a child.