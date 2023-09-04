Jetwing Hotels Chairperson Shiromal Cooray Steps Down

Jetwing Hotels Chairperson Shiromal Cooray has stepped down and has been replaced by Ruan Samarasinghe while Dmitri Cooray has taken over all operational functions as Managing Director.

Jetwing Hotels Ltd., the management company of the iconic collection of Sri Lankan hotels and villas, announced changes in its leadership team effective 1st September 2023.

Accordingly, Shiromal Cooray will step down as Chairman of Jetwing Hotels Ltd., and will continue in her role as the Chairman and Managing Director of Jetwing Travels Ltd. Hiran Cooray will continue in his role as Chairman of Jetwing Symphony PLC, The Lighthouse Hotel PLC, and other privately held hotel-owning companies.

Ruan Samarasinghe, a stalwart in the hospitality industry in Sri Lanka with an illustricareer of over 50 years, has been named Chairman of the Board of Jetwing Hotels Ltd. Ruan is a veteran hotelier who joined Jetwing's founder, the late Herbert Cooray, at the tender age of 20. From his early years of managing operations in Negombo under the founder's guidance, to overlooking Jetwing's expansion in the last 5 decades together with Hiran and Shiromal, Ruan played a pivotal role in the development and success of the company. His vast experience will guide the future growth of Jetwing Hotels in the new age of travel and tourism in the paradise island.

Ruan said“it is an honour to be given the opportunity to be at the helm of Sri Lanka's leading hospitality brand. I look forward to carrying on the good work of the company, from the time of our late founder, to his children, and now his grandchildren, together with our enthusiastic teams at every property.”

Dmitri Cooray, representing the 3rd generation of the hotelier family, will be taking over all operational functions as Managing Director. Dmitri is a young, dynamic leader who has worked directly with Ruan and Hiran for close to a decade.

With experience in working for leading hotels in both Singapore and Australia, Dmitri joined his family business in 2015, and has since contributed immensely in his previroles as Manager – Operations and Deputy Managing Director of the group.

Dmitri says“I am extremely humbled to be given the responsibility of taking my grandfather's legacy to greater heights, together with my brothers and all our dedicated team members around the island. We will remain committed to delivering our grandfather's promise of offering legendary hospitality and sharing the wonders of Sri Lanka with travellers from around the world.”

Hiran Cooray said“thanks to the current political stability and economic recovery, as well as the tireless efforts of all industry stakeholders and lovers of Sri Lanka from overseas, the industry is recovering tremendously and we are now approaching the volumes of 2018, which was the best year for tourism. Given this new era of economic growth in our island, I am proud to see the 3rd generation of our family business taking more responsibility and continuing our model of sustainable tourism in Sri Lanka. I am confident that our young team will navigate through the challenges and opportunities in the years ahead, backed by the guidance and support of Ruan, my sister and myself, and our entire senior team.” (Colombo Gazette)