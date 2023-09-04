Global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Size Is Reaching $193.45 Billion By 2030 With 16.71% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market By End-User (Healthcare Providers And Healthcare Payers), By Component (Services And Hardware), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 56.34 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 193.45 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.71% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.” What is Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market? How big is the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Industry? Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Industry Coverage & Overview: Report Overview: Healthcare cloud infrastructure is a set of advanced and contemporary cloud-based technological systems used in the healthcare industry. It deals with practices undertaken to promote the use of remote servers enabling storing, managing, or accessing medical records and all other forms of healthcare-related data. The main difference between healthcare cloud infrastructure and traditional on-site IT infrastructure is the absence of a server-supporting environment within the hospital premises. This means that the hospital management does not have to worry about the technical aspects of maintaining, securing, and accessing patient-related information. Cloud service providers ensure that the data is secure and can be accessed when needed. The healthcare cloud infrastructure industry has gained momentum in the last few years owing to the long list of advantages offered including better information management and reduced cost. It directly translates to enhanced patient care which is the ultimate goal of all healthcare providers. While certain countries are promoting the use of healthcare cloud infrastructure voluntarily, healthcare units in certain countries have been pushed to adopt cloud services due to the introduction of laws such as the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Mandate in the US. Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contactfor more information.) Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market: Growth Factors The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing efforts undertaken by healthcare service providers to ensure that emergency or urgent medical situations are handled efficiently. This idea was further promoted by the unprecedented situations that arose due to COVID-19 when the majority of the hospitals and medical centers were not equipped with essential resources to handle remote patient care. For instance, in April 2022, Google Cloud partnered with HCA Healthcare, a US-based healthcare facilities operator to pool information important for patient care. This included information on details such as Intense Care Unit (ICU) bed availability and utilization, total number of Covid test results including positive, negatives, and the ones pending final results. The list further listed data on ventilator utilization and supply and patients who had been discharged. The platform was managed by SADA systems. International healthcare agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) along with other regional units have been trying to ensure that the global medical infrastructure is better equipped in the future.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 56.34 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 193.45 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.71% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Netwave Systems B.V., DANELEC MARINE, Consilium AB Publ, Northrop Grunman Sperry Marine B.V., INTERCHALT, Totem PLtd., Japan Radio Co, IBM, Microsoft, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and others. Key Segment By End-User, By Component, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on end-user, the global market segments are healthcare providers and healthcare payers. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the healthcare providers segment. It dominated over 59% of the total segmental share driven by the growing number of hospitals and medical centers incorporating cloud services influenced by the growing number of patients and increasing demand for improvement in patient care. Cloud services facilitate such actions as they allow hospitals to make informed decisions on time reducing the burden of going through large amounts of medical records manually. Factors that could promote higher growth during the projection period include the launch of new services and rising confidence between service providers and users.

Based on component, the global healthcare cloud infrastructure industry is segmented into services and hardware. In 2022, the former held control over 79.1% of the total share. Many medical care centers lack the necessary resources to run advanced software systems. They are not equipped with sufficient bandwidth in terms of human resources either. This results in greater demand for healthcare cloud infrastructure in the form of services where a third party is responsible for managing all the technical aspects of the service. Additionally, the growing popularity of hybrid systems further helps segmental growth.

The global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows:

By End-User



Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

By Component



Services Hardware

Browse the full “Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market By End-User (Healthcare Providers And Healthcare Payers), By Component (Services And Hardware), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market include -



Netwave Systems B.V.

DANELEC MARINE

Consilium AB Publ

Northrop Grunman Sperry Marine B.V.

INTERCHALT

Totem PLtd.

Japan Radio

IBM

Microsoft

Dell Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Key Insights from Primary Research :



As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global healthcare cloud infrastructure market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16.71% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global healthcare cloud infrastructure market size was valued at around USD 56.34 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 193.45 billion, by 2030.

The healthcare cloud infrastructure market is projected to grow owing to the increasing efforts undertaken by healthcare service providers to ensure that emergency or urgent medical situations are handled efficiently.

Based on end-user segmentation, healthcare providers was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on component segmentation, services was the leading component in 2022 On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market cover? How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis :

The global healthcare cloud infrastructure is expected to be headed by North America during the forecast period. In 2022, the region generated over 51% of the total global revenue. Increased spending by health centers on technology as a result of a higher level of acceptance and comfort with advanced systems is a major reason impacting regional dominance. Additionally, the presence of key market players and early adoption have been crucial for the region's revenue. Rising demand for quality care and a proactive approach to managing medical emergencies along with gaining better control over resource allocation are projected to become the driving factors in the coming years.

In July 2020, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Microsoft announced a partnership that will work toward the development of healthcare IT solutions based on cloud technology. Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a prominent region by 2030 led by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea with India showing a steady adoption rate. The number of patients in these countries is rising and hospitals need better patient management systems. These regions are most likely to witness growth in the number of smaller service providers that can help the nations achieve region-specific cloud solutions.

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada

Rest of North America

Europe



France



UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

