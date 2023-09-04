Xenon Pharmaceuticals Showcases Xen1101 Epilepsy Program At 35Th International Epilepsy Congress

Clinically important improvements seen for all patients across important subscales of Seizure Worry, Social Functioning and Medication Effects and for seizure free patients across all QoL subscales

Oral presentations showcase Phase 3 clinical trials in focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced a summary of its oral and poster presentations at the 35th International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) taking place in Dublin, Ireland from September 2-6, 2023.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“The IEC meeting in Dublin provideswith another key opportunity to connect with leading epileptologists and showcase our XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program, which includes our ongoing X-TOLE2, X-TOLE3, and X-ACKT clinical trials in focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, respectively. In addition, we presented interim data from the ongoing open-label extension study from our Phase 2b X-TOLE trial, showing the long-term efficacy of XEN1101 as demonstrated by patients experiencing continued seizure reduction during the OLE and extended periods of seizure freedom, which translates into overall improvements in patients' quality of life. These new data related to quality-of-life improvements are consistent with the compelling clinical results generated to date and contribute to the growing evidence that support the promise of XEN1101 as a novel, differentiated potential treatment for patients with epilepsy.”

An interim analysis (cutoff date September 22, 2022) of the ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension (OLE) study demonstrated that treatment with XEN1101 resulted in sustained monthly reduction in seizure frequency from double-blind period (DBP) baseline, with adverse events (AEs) consistent with previresults and those seen with other antiseizure medications (ASMs), and no new safety signals were identified.

Newly compiled interim data from the X-TOLE OLE focused on quality-of-life (QoL) measures as assessed using a validated tool called the Quality of Life in Epilepsy Inventory-31 (QOLIE-31) in the overall OLE group as well as a subgroup that was seizure-free (SFG) for at least 12 consecutive months at the time of the interim data analysis. The SFG consisted of 29 patients (approximately 10.5% of those enrolled in the OLE).



The overall OLE patient group showed improvements in overall Quality of Life

Clinically important improvements in QOLIE-31 subscales of Seizure Worry, Social Functioning, and Medication Effects were seen across all patients, with even greater improvements in the SFG

The SFG achieved clinically important improvements in all QoL subscales assessed by the QOLIE-31 The improvements in Medication Effects across all patients is notable as this measures the patients' perception of drug tolerability as well as the benefit of long-term seizure reduction

Dr. Christopher Kenney, Xenon's Chief Medical Officer, stated,“As we continue to amass data from our ongoing open-label extension study – with a cohort of patients now on drug for more than three years – XEN1101 has continued to demonstrate its efficacy through sustained seizure reduction. As a clinician, it is encouraging to see these QoL data, such as the improvements seen across all patients in Medication Effects, as this suggests that patients may benefit from XEN1101, perceiving it to be efficaciand generally well tolerated. Recognizing that there is a substantial need for new, efficacious, and well-tolerated antiseizure medications, we are excited to continue to advance the development of XEN1101 across multiple ongoing Phase 3 epilepsy studies.”

Summary of IEC 2023 Presentations and Poster Sessions

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, Xenon hosted the following presentations at IEC 2023:



Poster: “Quality-of-Life Improvements in Adults With Focal Onset Seizures Treated With XEN1101 in an Ongoing, Long-Term, Open-Label Extension of a Phase 2b Study (X-TOLE).”

Poster: “XEN1101, a Novel Potassium Channel Modulator: Interim Data From an Ongoing, Long-Term, Open-Label Extension of a Phase 2b study (X-TOLE) in Adults With Focal Epilepsy.”

Oral Presentation : Design of Two Parallel Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of XEN1101 as Adjunctive Therapy in the Treatment of Focal Onset Epilepsy.” Oral Presentation : A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of XEN1101 as an Adjunctive Therapy in the Treatment of Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures.”

Presentations and posters will be added to the Xenon website consistent with IEC 2023 conference guidelines.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a foon epilepsy. For more information, please visit .

