Iran: Protests In Sistan And Baluchestan, Citizens Demand Release Of Political Prisoners

The people of Sistan and Baluchestan returned to the streets on Friday following the weekly Friday prayers to voice their outrage at the regime's repressive policies, including the arrest of Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi, a religifigure .

Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi is the father of Molavi Abdulghaffar Naghshbandi, an outspoken critic of the regime. The regime has arrested his father to silence him and to intimidate the public ahead of the anniversary of the 2022 nationwide uprising.

The regime is especially afraid of Zahedan, which on September 30 will mark the first anniversary of the“Bloody Friday of Zahdan” in which security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed over 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

Resistance Units in Zahedan have made it clear that they will not be deterred in their efforts and will continue the fight for freedom and democracy in Iran. In their activities on Friday, they held placards that read,“We will fight and overthrow this regime.”

In addition to protest rallies in the cities of Sistan and Baluchestan, the brave youth of the province blocked different roads in the province to express their support for Naghshbandi and their protest against the regime's repressive actions.

Resistance Unit members held placards that read,“Death to the tyrant, be it the Shah or the mullahs” and“Monarchy, mullahs, a hundred years of crimes.”

In Zahedan, a large crowd rallied after the Friday prayers and chanted slogans against the regime and in support of political prisoners.