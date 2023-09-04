Navigating Change In 2023: China's Ic Packaging And Testing Industry's Resilience And Adaptation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) has released its latest statistics indicating the remarkable progress of China's semiconductor industry in 2022, with sales revenue soaring to a staggering 1.2 trillion RMB (approximately US$171.4 billion). The report underscores the significant contributions of the IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing industries, which accounted for 43%, 32%, and 25% of the total sales revenue, respectively.
IC Packaging and Testing Industry's Evolution and Challenges
China's IC packaging and testing industry, an early pioneer in the semiconductor sub-industries, has undergone a transformation over the years. Before 2016, this sector held a dominant position within the semiconductor industry, but it has faced challenges due to the rapid expansion of the IC design and wafer foundry sectors. Despite a decrease in its proportion of China's semiconductor industry revenue, the IC packaging and testing sector remains a vital player in the technological landscape.
Strategic Shift towards Automotive Semiconductors
Amidst challenges posed by strengthenedsanctions on technology, China has strategically shifted its fotowards automotive semiconductors, a move highlighted by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC). The landscape has evolved due to ongoing conflicts and technology-related sanctions, prompting China to explore alternative avenues of growth and innovation.
Key Highlights of the Report
The comprehensive report delves into several critical aspects of China's IC packaging and testing industry:
Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry
Market Size and Recent Changes: The report provides insights into the changing market dynamics, exploring shifts in the industry's size and scope. Regional Distribution of Players: A detailed examination of the geographical distribution of key IC packaging and testing players in China provides valuable insights into the industry's regional concentration.
Development of Major IC Packaging and Testing Players in China
Ranking of Top-10 Chinese Companies: The report ranks and profiles the top-10 Chinese IC packaging and testing companies, shedding light on their market presence and contributions. Performance of Top-3 Companies: In-depth analysis of the top-3 Chinese IC packaging and testing companies - JCET, Tongfu Microelectronics, and Huatian Technology - offers a comprehensive understanding of their recent performances and strategic directions.
Industry Outlook
Effects of National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund: The report assesses the potential impact of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund on the growth and innovation within the IC packaging and testing sector. Impact of US-China Conflict and Decoupling: Ongoing tensions between theand China have created ripple effects across variindustries. This report discusses the potential implications of these conflicts and the resulting decoupling strategies. Shifting Foto Automotive Semiconductors: The report explores China's strategic pivot towards automotive semiconductors, prompted by obstacles encountered in advanced process technology.
The list of Companies include the following:
AMD Amkor Ardentec Technology ASE Group ASEN Semiconductors Bosch Broa China Wafer Level Chipmore Technology Chrysler FlipChip International Ford Forehope Electronic General Motors Hana Microelectronics Hua Hong Semiconductor Huatian Technology Infineon Intel Kore Semiconductor KYEC Lingsen Precision Micron Nepes NXP Onsemi Payton Technology Powertech Technology Qorvo Samsung SFA Sigurd Microelectronics Siliconware SJ Semiconductor SK Hynix Skyworks SMIC Sony STATS ChipPAC STMicro Texas Instruments Tongfu Electronics Unimos Microelectronics Unisem Unitech Holdings UTAC Walton Advanced Engineering Wise Road Capital Xilinx YTEC
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, 2018-2022
Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, 2018-2022 Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, 2018-2022 Tags Flip Chip Flipchip IC Design IC Manufacturing IC Packaging Integrated Circuit Microelectronics Semiconductor id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN04092023004107003653ID1107003632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.