(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd , Denmark, 4 September 202 3 – On 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.7 billion in the period from 10 August 2023 to 31 October 2023. Since the announcement 28 August, the following transactions have been made:

Number of B shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 910,453 1,151,502,64 8 28 August 2023 77,000 1,286.89 99,090,600 29 August 2023 77,000 1,290.13 99,340,098 30 August 2023 77,000 1,292.91 99,554,369 31 August 2023 77,000 1,285.49 98,982,539 1 September 2023 72,128 1,285.17 92,696,975 Accumulated under the programme 1,290,581 1,641,167,229

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 17,538,693 B shares of DKK

0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,255,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 1 September 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 15,509,162 B shares at an average share price of DKK 1,091.64 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 16,930,397,814.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serichronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk, Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289



Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)

+1 848 304 1027



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175



Jacob Martin WiRode

+45 3075 5956



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219









Company announcement No 57 / 2023

Attachments



CA230904-Share-repurchase CA230904-transaction details