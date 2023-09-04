Electrys By Fireart Features The Ui/Ux Category On Behance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A recently released app design case on Electrys by the Fireart team has gained a place in the UI/UX Category among other design cases on Behance. Keep creating great things!” - The UX/UI Curatorial TeamWARSAW, POLAND, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A recently released app design case on Electrys by the Fireart team has gained a place in the UI/UX Category among other design cases on Behance again.
A curatorial team chooses to feature a small number of projects to appear on the front of their gallery each day. They only pick the best work that effectively promotes the UI/UX community. And Electrys is among them.
'Keep creating great things!' – The UX/UI Curatorial Team
Fireart regularly showcases their UX/UI design achievements on multiple platforms, and this is not the first time we're featured among the top industry providers in a particular design field.
About the Project
Electrys is a mobile and web app design solution that reimagines the EV charging landscape, providing a holistic, user-centric solution that encourages environmentally friendly practices.
With a foon sustainability, effectiveness, and user-friendliness, Electrys equips both owners of electric vehicles and companies that supply charging stations with the tools they need to help create a cleaner, greener future.
With the app's help, users can view the staof their charging sessions in real-time thanks to this functionality. This gives owners instant feedback and reassurance that their electric vehicles are being charged properly.
By providing incentives for continued usage of the app and the charging services it offers, such as the chance to earn badges or "electrons," users are encouraged to do so. Users can easily plan their trips using the trip creation flow, including breaks for charging their EVs along the route.
The Electrys app's main objectives are to promote the usage of electric vehicles, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve charging convenience.
The software improves the whole charging experience by incorporating a trustworthy and user-friendly payment system. Na the history feature gives users a clear record of their previand associated charging sessions, enabling them to track and control their charging expenses efficiently.
About Fireart
Fireart is a reputable UX/UI design company with years of expertise in Poland and abroad. The team has been working on product design and development for over ten years and consistently displays their outstanding accomplishments in software design services. They contribute to creating stunning and incredibly useful designs that enable small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals to succeed in the marketplace.
With over 80 highly qualified employees and years of industry knowledge, Fireart Studio has already had the honor of assisting the most ambitistartups and large international corporations like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newcomers, and many more. Hire the team whenever you require professional UX/UI design assistance.
