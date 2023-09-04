Psoriasis Market Report 2023-2033 | Industry Size, Growth And Latest Insights

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the psoriasis market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of varitherapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the psoriasis market.

Market Overview:

The 7 major psoriasis markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.09% during 2023-2033. The psoriasis market is experiencing significant growth, spurred on by varimarket drivers ranging from advancements in technology to shifts in lifestyle and public awareness. In recent years, technological innovations have led to the development of novel treatments like biologics and targeted therapies. These treatments are more effective than traditional methods like topical creams and light therapy, creating a surge in demand. Also, telemedicine's rise facilitates consultations and long-term care management, which adds convenience and tdrives the market. The prevalence of psoriasis has been on an upward trend, primarily due to lifestyle changes, including stress and poor diet, which can trigger psoriasis flare-ups.

The increasing number of patients necessitates more effective and quicker treatments, further propelling the market. Enhanced public awareness through campaigns and educational programs has resulted in early and more accurate diagnoses. Social media has played an important role in reducing the stigma associated with psoriasis, making it easier for people to seek medical help, which in turn boosts the market. In many developed countries, healthcare systems offer favorable reimbursement scenarios for psoriasis treatments, especially for the more expensive options like biologics. This financial assistance makes treatment more accessible, encouraging a larger consumer base. The risk of developing psoriasis increases with age. As the world population ages, the number of individuals in the higher-risk age categories is growing, contributing to market expansion. Government agencies like the FDA in the U.S. and the EMA in Europe have been increasingly supportive of fast-tracking approvals for new psoriasis treatments. This not only expedites market entry for innovative solutions but also fosters a competitive landscape, which is beneficial for psoriasis market growth

Countries Covered:

. United States

. Germany

. France

. United Kingdom

. Italy

. Spain

. Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

. Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

. Historical, current, and future performance of the psoriasis market

. Historical, current, and future performance of varitherapeutic categories in the market

. Sales of varidrugs across the psoriasis market

. Reimbursement scenario in the market

. In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

. Drug Overview

. Mechanism of Action

. Regulatory Status

. Clinical Trial Results

. Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

. Drug overview

. Mechanism of action

. Regulatory status

. Clinical trial results

. Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the psoriasis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

