OLDER GODS: Defying Conventions, UK Low-Budget Horror Triumphs Globally

In a cinematic world dominated by big-budget spectacles, 'Older Gods', the brainchild of Liverpool-based production company Wagyu Films and Welsh director David A. Roberts, has emerged as a captivating anomaly. This indie horror film is transcending boundaries, leading audiences on a nightmarish Lovecraftian expedition while amassing critical acclaim, prestigiawards, and an astonishing financial trajectory.

Older Gods takes viewers on a haunting journey with Chris Rivers, who ventures into the Welsh remote countryside to unearth the mysteries shrouding his troubled friend's disappearance. An encounter with an ominapocalyptic cult ensnares him in a web of terror that defies description.

Amidst the challenges of production during pandemic lockdowns, the film was meticulously crafted by a small crew of only eight people, working within strict confines while filming in the cinematic landscapes of Snowdonia, North Wales. This dedication has paid off as the film not only received recognition from horror fans but also garnered widespread critical acclaim, amassing a collection of awards and becoming an official selections in esteemed international film festivals.

Distinguished with the coveted Best Horror award at the Los Angeles Film Awards, London Independent Film Festival, and the Breaking TV Film Festival, Older Gods has proven its prowess in captivating and terrifying audiences. Moreover, the film's selection for prestigievents such as the Santa Monica Film Festival, Brighton Rocks International Festival, and the Austin Lift-Off Festival is a testament to its exceptional storytelling.

Part of its success comes from the producer's plan to produce something very different from what else is in the current horror landscape, Older Gods elicits prolonged unease and dread rather than relying on cheap jump scares. This is a result of a meticulously crafted narrative, bolstered by remarkable visuals, an eerie soundtrack, and stellar performances-particularly the standout portrayal by lead actor Rory Wilson.

Director David A. Roberts remarked, "It's been really exciting to see the reaction so far. You put everything you have into making a film, but you really don't have an idea what people will think of your film until you put it in front of audiences. It's amazingly satisfying to watch people squirm in their seats or watch the film through their fingers at the scary parts."

What sets Older Gods apart is its remarkable ability to achieve remarkable feats with a fraction of the budget of its larger counterparts. The film's success continued into its release on VOD with the rapid recoupment of its budget within just four days on major VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Tubi. This financial windfall has propelled Wagyu Films toward a promising horizon, enabling the production of a slate of forthcoming horror projects in 2024

For a sneak peek into Older Gods, view the spine-tingling trailer here

OLDER GODS is available to watch now on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and all good VOD platforms.