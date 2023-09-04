Invaders In Kherson Region Forcing People To 'Vote' At Gunpoint - 'Yellow Ribbon'

This was reported by the 'Yellow Ribbon' resistance movement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Residents of the village of Ulyanovka, in the Kherson region, are being forced to vote at gunpoint," the statement reads.

As noted, activists of the 'Yellow Ribbon' movement report that for two days now, six to eight people with machine guns and three in civilian clothes have been visiting their homes. They enter each house and point their fingers where to put a mark.

It is emphasized that attempts to argue end in threats.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, where the invaders are holding pseudo-elections, local residents are hiding from 'visiting commissions' in order not to participate.

The 'Yellow Ribbon Resistance Movement has announced a campaign 'Do not open the door to racists" in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the first deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, participation in the preparation of the 'elections' is a complete betrayal.