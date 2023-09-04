Iran's Total Enriched Uranium Stockpile Down, Yet Still Over Limit Set In 2015 - Iaea

The IAEA said Iran's total stockpile of enriched uranium was lower than in May, but still more than 18 times the limit set in a 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 202.8 kilograms.

The stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent is now at 121.6 kilos, up from 114.1 kilos in May.

Iran also has 535.8 kilos of uranium enriched up to 20 percent, up from 470.9 kilos in the last May report.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi "requests Iran to work with the agency in earnest and in a sustained way towards the fulfillment of the commitments," the agency said in a confidential report seen by AFP.

Tehran in March vowed to reactivate surveillance devices which were disconnected in June 2022 amid deteriorating relations with the West.