Putin: Russia Ready To Discuss Grain Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Monday his country's readiness to discuss the Grain Deal, which Russia withdrew from last July.
Russian TV quoted Putin as saying during a meeting he held with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "I know that you want to discuss the grain deal, and we are ready for that."
Putin also noted that the Russian-Turkish discussions address the situation in Ukraine and Syria, saying, "We have done a lot to settle the situation in Syria, and this is a sensitive issue for the Turkish side."
He stressed the need to preserve the Astana platform for Syria and strengthen the agreements reached in this framework.
For his part, Erdogan said that the world's attention is turning to the ongoing discussions in Sochi on the grain corridor and they are awaiting for result, pointing out that the Russian-Turkish summit will come out with a statement that will constitute a message to the world, especially developing African countries.
Erdogan praised the assistance provided by Russia in extinguishing the fires that recently swept Turkiye, saying that Russia's sending two planes to extinguish the fires helped a lot. (end)
