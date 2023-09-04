Kuwait Sings Treaty Of Amity, Cooperation In Jakarta

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, signed Monday, Kuwait joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
This came during a ceremony held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, Foregin Ministry said in a statement. (end)
