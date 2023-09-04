Helicopter Crash Kills 3 Soldiers In Sw Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- A helicopter of the Pakistan Navy crashed in southwestern Balochistan province during a routine training flight killing all three crew members, said Pakistan Navy on Monday.
According to a statement issued by a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, a helicopter of the Pakistan Navy crashed in Gwadar port city in Balochistan province during a routine training flight, resulting in the martyrdom of two officers and one other rank.
It further said that the Pakistan Navy has launched an initial investigation into the accident. "The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault," the statement added.
It confirmed that the incident occurred during a training exercise at PNS Akram base. An investigation had been launched into the incident, it added. Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar in a statement has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash and prayed for the bereaved.
Meanwhile, the interim Interior Minister paid tributes to the "brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty" and prayed for the departed souls and their families.
Earlier in August last year, a helicopter of the Pakistan army lost its contact with air traffic control due to bad weather during the flood relief operations in Balochistan's Lasbela district killing six army personnel including two generals. (end)
