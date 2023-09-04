Third Edition Of Future Minerals Forum (Fmf) Returns To Riyadh In January 2024

Future Minerals Forum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Future Minerals Forum)

FMF is

an essential platform for the super-region, which stretches from Africa to West and Central Asia, bringing together industry leaders,

investors,

policymakers and experts to collectively shape the future

of the minerals sector.

Building on previeditions of FMF, the third edition will offer a deep dive

into a wide spectrum of topics and critical issues facing

the global minerals industry, including sustainability practices and standards, developing green and future minerals value chains and attracting investment in the super-region, integrating knowledge and technology in mining operations, and the role of the minerals sector in developing local economies and societies.

"The third edition of FMF underscores the mining and minerals sector as a pivotal pillar in Vision 2030, playing a crucial role in the global shift towards clean energy. Our commitment to supporting technology adoption for environmentally conscimining, and to foster global advancement in the minerals sector, especially within the super-region. Recognizing the sector's challenges, there's an urgency to develop a roadmap and address the growing demand for critical minerals essentials for energy transition.

It's imperative that we facilitate dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders to realize our ambitienergy transition goals," said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

Continuing to serve as a cornerstone of the annual Forum, the ministerial roundtable

will take place on January 9 and bring together the global mining ministries, and other key stakeholders including non-governmental organizations

to deliberate on pressing issues facing the mining sector, setting the stage for international cooperation

and collaboration.

The

substantial achievements of prior editions of FMF include

the signing

of over 60 agreements, including a significant joint

venture between Ma'aden and the Saudi Public Investment Fund

(PIF). The JV developed into Manara Minerals providing investment opportunities for mining assets globally, while securing strategic minerals essential for Saudi Arabia's economic development and global supply chain resiliency.

