Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size & Share To Surpass $6.3 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.3 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. The global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market grew to USD 2.5 Billion in 2022.

The Disposable Hospital Gowns Market refers to the market for disposable gowns used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These gowns are typically made of non-woven fabric or plastic material and are used to protect and prevent infectidisease transmission between patients and healthcare professionals.

Among the Usability segment, the Average-type category held the largest revenue share of more than 42.36% in 2022.

Whereas, from among the Product segment, the Surgical gowns segment held the largest revenue share of more than 44.0% in 2022.

The High-Risk type category, of the Risk Type segment, held the largest revenue share of over 40.3% in 2022.

Hospitals & Clinics Category dominated the End-User segment in this market and held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2022. North America accounted for the dominant revenue share of over 40.3% in 2022.



The Disposable Hospital Gowns market has a wide range of applications across the healthcare industry. These gowns are primarily used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical settings to maintain infection control and prevent cross-contamination between patients and healthcare workers. They are also used in home healthcare settings for patients receiving care at home. Additionally, Disposable Hospital Gowns are used in dental and veterinary clinics, as well as in laboratories and research facilities. With the increasing foon hygiene and infection control, the demand for Disposable Hospital Gowns is expected to rise in the coming years.

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Angelica Corp. (U.S.)

Standard Textile Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Petoskey Plastics Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bellcross Industries Private Ltd. (India) Sara Health Care (India)



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Disposable Hospital Gowns Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Disposable Hospital Gowns industry. Some of these factors include:



Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections: Hospital-acquired infections are a major concern for healthcare facilities worldwide. Disposable Hospital Gowns are designed to minimize the risk of infection transmission, thereby driving their demand in the market.

Growing emphasis on infection control and prevention: In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the foon infection control and prevention measures in healthcare settings. This has led to the adoption of Disposable Hospital Gowns as a preventive measure, contributing to market growth.

Rising healthcare expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure across the world is driving the demand for Disposable Hospital Gowns . With the increasing number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, the demand for these gowns is expected to rise due to their cost-effectiveness.

Technological advancements in gown materials: Technological advancements in gown materials, such as the introduction of breathable and water-resistant fabrics, have improved the comfort and safety of Disposable Hospital Gowns. This has further fueled their demand in the market.

Stringent government regulations and guidelines: Governments across varicountries have implemented stringent regulations and guidelines for infection control in healthcare settings. This has led to the increased adoption of Disposable Hospital Gowns to comply with these regulations, driving the market growth.

Increasing number of surgeries and medical procedures: The growing number of surgeries and medical procedures worldwide has created a need for many Disposable Hospital Gowns. Surgeons and healthcare professionals require gowns that are easy to use, dispose of, and replace, tcontributing to market growth. Foon patient safety and comfort: Patient safety and comfort are key priorities for healthcare facilities. Disposable Hospital Gowns provide a hygienic and comfortable patient experience, reducing the risk of infection transmission. This foon patient safety and comfort is also driving the market's growth.



Top Trends in the Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market

The disposable hospital gown market is witnessing several top trends driving its growth. First, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable options in the healthcare sector, leading to the development of disposable gowns made from biodegradable materials. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the adoption of disposable gowns as hospital safety measures. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to the introduction of gowns with antimicrobial properties, offering enhanced protection against infections. The rise in outpatient surgeries and an aging population also contribute to the market's growth as these factors increase the demand for Disposable Hospital Gowns.

On April 22, 2022, Cardinal Health, a leading healthcare distribution company headquartered in the United States with a market value of USD 162 billion, set up a digital hub in Bengaluru. This hub, known as Cardinal Health International India (CHII), is poised to grow its workforce from 415 employees to 650 by the end of the year. The newly established facility will serve as a global center for cutting-edge technology, including information technology, artificial intelligence, product software engineering, and business process management. In 2019, Cardinal Health acquired Mscripts, a Bengaluru-based patient adherence and engagement solutions provider. This strategic acquisition has allowed Cardinal Health to expand its technological capabilities in India, leveraging the expertise of Mscripts and strengthening its tech workforce in the country. On June 23, 2021, Cardinal Health introduced its new Sterile Surgical Poly-Reinforced Aurora Gown. This gown provides an impermeable barrier against fluids and microorganisms while offering superior comfort and breathability. The gown's reinforced fabric offers increased durability, reducing the risk of tearing or puncturing.

Market Drivers

The growing awareness about infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities drives the disposable hospital gown market. The increasing number of hospital-acquired infections and the need to minimize the risk of cross-contamination have led to the rising demand for Disposable Hospital Gowns. Moreover, disposable gowns' ease of use and convenience, as compared to traditional reusable gowns, further fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of global pandemics like COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for Disposable Hospital Gowns as they help maintain healthcare professionals' and patients' safety and hygiene.

Market Restraints

One of the major challenges the Disposable Hospital Gowns market faces is the negative environmental impact of disposable products. The increasing use of disposable gowns generates substantial medical waste, leading to environmental pollution. Additionally, the high cost of Disposable Hospital Gowns compared to reusable gowns hinders market growth. The need for frequent replacements and the constant purchasing of new gowns adds a financial burden to healthcare facilities. Moreover, the limited availability of raw materials required for manufacturing disposable gowns restricts market growth.

Market Opportunities

The Disposable Hospital Gowns market will witness significant growth opportunities in the coming years. The increasing adoption of strict infection control protocols and guidelines by healthcare organizations provides a favorable environment for market expansion. Furthermore, the growing trend of outsourcing healthcare services to emerging economies presents new opportunities for manufacturers in these regions. Additionally, advancements in material technologies and the development of eco-friendly disposable gowns can address the environmental concerns associated with single-use products. Moreover, the surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic offers a lucrative market opportunity for disposable hospital gown manufacturers.

Report Segmentation of the Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market

Usability Analysis

The average type category dominates the usability segment of the Disposable Hospital Gowns market due to its versatility and practicality. These gowns are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of medical procedures, making them suitable for varihealthcare settings. For instance, they can be used in outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, and even during minor surgeries. The average type of gown balances cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and adequate protection for healthcare professionals and patients. They are typically made from non-woven fabrics that offer comfort and breathability, ensuring a satisfactory user experience.

Product Analysis

The surgical gown category dominates the product segment of the Disposable Hospital Gowns market as it plays a vital role in maintaining a sterile environment during surgical procedures. These gowns are designed to provide maximum protection against fluid penetration and microbial infections. Surgical gowns are made from impermeable fabrics that offer a barrier against contaminants. They often come with reinforced areas like the sleeves and chest to provide additional protection in high-risk areas. The demand for surgical gowns remains high due to the constant need for invasive procedures, making it the dominant and essential category in the disposable hospital gown market.

Risk-Type Analysis

The high-risk category dominates the risk type segment of the Disposable Hospital Gowns market due to its critical role in protecting healthcare workers from potentially hazardencounters. These gowns are designed to safeguard against exposure to infectidiseases, hazardchemicals, and high-contamination environments. Examples of high-risk situations include handling patients with known viral infections like COVID-19 or performing procedures involving biohazards. This category of gowns often features specialized materials such as impervifabrics, full-body coverage, and sealed seams to provide the highest level of protection. Given the increasingly dangernature of certain medical conditions, adopting high-risk disposable gowns is essential for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

End-User Analysis

The hospitals and clinics category dominates the end-user segment of the Disposable Hospital Gowns market due to the sheer volume of patients and medical procedures performed in these settings. Hospitals and clinics are the primary consumers of disposable gowns as they are more demanding for infection control products. Whether outpatient care, inpatient treatment, or emergencies, disposable gowns are extensively used to maintain a sterile environment and prevent cross-contamination. These facilities require constant disposable gowns to meet regulatory standards while protecting patients and healthcare workers. Thus, hospitals and clinics remain the dominant end-users, driving the demand for disposable gowns and influencing market trends.

Market Segmentation

By Usability



Low-Type

Average-Type Premium-Type



By Product



Surgical

Non-surgical

Patient Other Products

By Risk Type



Low

Moderate High



By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers Other End-Users

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



