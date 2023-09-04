Princess Basma Inaugurates First Int'l Technological Agriculture Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanic Garden, patronized Monday the first international conference on technological agriculture, entitled "Innovative Agriculture to Achieve Food Security", which is organized by the Balqa Applied University.
The conference, which brings together about 200 researchers and lecturers from 23 Arab and foreign countries, aims to strengthen local and international partnerships between governmental organizations and institutions at all levels to achieve sustainable development, food security and the development of the agricultural sector.
Princess Basma said that achieving a balance between traditional and technological agriculture is an important challenge that requires the integration of efforts and the exchange of experiences.
She added that investing in research and development, adopting technology, enhancing international cooperation and exchanging experiences in this field will contribute significantly to enhancing the capabilities of this sector and achieving food security.
The rapid technological progress and innovation in the field of agriculture play a major role in improving agricultural production and ensuring the provision of food for all, she indicated.
Princess Basma explained that in light of a world in which climate changes and environmental transformations are accelerating, technological agriculture and innovative agriculture will provide solutions to address these challenges, stressing the need for cooperation and joint action to provide an environment conducive to innovation and the development of new technologies to achieve a prosperagricultural future and permanent food security.
The conference is an opportunity for the participants to view and exchange the latest practices and technological and modern knowledge applications and their impact, through four areas: plant production and plant protection, animal production and beekeeping, climate change and sustainable use of water and nutrition, and food production technology. Its activities included the presentation and discussion of a number of scientific and research papers for a number of local and international researchers from 21 foreign and Arab countries.
On the sidelines of the conference, Princess Basma also inaugurated the Innovative Agriculture Exhibition, which features a number of major companies and institutions concerned with the agricultural sector and its development.
