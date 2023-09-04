Video: Spectacular Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Turkiye

Doha, Qatar: Videos of a meteor illuminating the night sky in Turkiye are being shared across the social media.

The meteor spotted on September 2, 2023, lit up the sky in green streaks as it passed over Erzurum City and Gumushane Province of Eastern Turkiye.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the meteor can be spotted in the background as a child plays with a balloon in a play area.

Another popular footage shows a dimly lit road and the sky momentarily transformed in to shades of green as the meteor passed.

There were no further details provided by authorities about the phenomenon.

This sighting comes just a few weeks after the Perseid meteor which graced the night skies around the globe, including Qatar, in second week of August.

