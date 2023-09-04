Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size To Surpass Usd 3.72 Billion In 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 10.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Brain tumor drugs market size was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to USD 3.72 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% over estimated period. The rise is driven by the increasing aging population and the growing prevalence of smoking. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled “Brain Tumor Drugs Market, 2023-2030”. Key Industry Development: June 2022 – Novartis secured the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist) for treating adult and pediatric patients with metastatic or unresectable solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation.

Deferred Diagnosis of New Cases during Pandemic Affected Market Growth

Advancements in Diagnosis to Support Market Growth

Rising Prevalence of Brain Cancer Cases to Propel Market Growth

Strong Presence of Pipeline Candidates to Support Market Growth

Comparatively Lower Diagnosis and Treatment Rates Coupled with Limited Reimbursement May Decline Market Growth F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is Leading the Market Owing to Strong Portfolio of Drugs List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

NextSource Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S.) Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India) COVID-19 Impact: Market Expansion Impacted by Delayed Diagnosis of New Cases The market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic driven by a decline in the diagnosis of new cases. Besides, the period registered a reduced rate of treatment. There was a substantial decline in the revenue in generated by several companies. The industry growth was revived by the growing adoption of favorable initiatives by the governments of varicountries.

Segments:

Chemotherapy Segment to Register Notable Traction Driven by Rise in Number of Patients

On the basis of therapy, the market for brain tumor drugs is subdivided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is slated to record substantial growth over the study period. The rise is impelled by the growing deployment of chemotherapy for treating brain tumors.

Glioma Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Prevalence of Malignant Brain Tumor

Based on indication, the market for brain tumor drugs is fragmented into meningioma, pituitary, glioma, and others. The glioma segment accounted for a dominating share in the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the projected period. The expansion is propelled by the increasing launch of drugs for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Hospital Pharmacy Segment to Hold Key Share Driven by Growing Number of Hospital Admissions

On the basis of distribution channel, the market for brain tumor drugs is categorized into retail & online pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held a major share in the market in 2022. The dominance can be credited to the surging number of hospital admissions owing to drug prescription (post diagnosis) and administration in these settings.

Based on geography, the market for brain tumor drugs has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Market Value on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Brain Cancer Cases

One of the key factors propelling the brain tumor drugs market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancer on account of growing urbanization and lifestyle changes. The growth of cancer cases is mainly driven by the escalating prevalence of smoking.

However, the market expansion may be hampered by the lack of reimbursement policies in developing countries for treating brain tumor.

Regional Insights:

North America Held Dominant Share Driven by Presence of Appropriate Reimbursement Policies

The North America brain tumor drugs market share led the market in 2022 and is slated to record notable growth over the study period. The rise is propelled by the surging launch of new drugs and the presence of apt reimbursement policies in the country.

The Europe market value is anticipated to grow at a lucrative pace over the projected period. The expansion is driven by the increasing foon research activities for drug development.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Industry Players Forge Collaborations to Expand Product Reach

Leading market participants are undertaking varisteps for expanding the reach of their products. These include merger agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, among others. Besides, companies are also keen to invest in research activities for the development and launch of new drugs.





