Gracepoint Publishing Emerges As One Of The World's Leading Book Publishers On Human Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for creatives, thought leaders, and world changers in the field of Human Design.
Human Design Press is GracePoint's exclusive publishing press for Human Design books, guides, card decks, and more.
GracePoint Publishing has become a leading publisher for Human Design books, paving the way for more information and education in the realm of Human Design. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of publishing books that expand on Human Design and making new and world changing information available to so many people who have been in need of it.” - Karen Curry Parker, Best Selling Human Design authorCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GracePoint Publishing is proud to announce its position as one of the world's leading book publishers on the subject of Human Design. Co-founded by Karen Curry Parker, a thought leader in Human Design and creator of Quantum Human Design, GracePoint has published over twenty books that employ Human Design strategies to areas such as, early childhood development, BIPOC experience, parenting, business practices, and personal growth. On top of this, GracePoint also publishes educational books that define Human Design in greater detail, allowing more people to explore this evolving form of self discovery.
As Human Design continues to grow in popularity on a global scale, the need for resources to support understanding and integration of this knowledge is more important than ever. GracePoint Publishing has emerged as a leading publisher for Human Design teachers and leaders to get their ideas written and in the hands of those who need them.
"Human Design is such a powerful way for people to activate their highest potential," says Karen Curry Parker. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of publishing books that expand on Human Design and making new and world changing information available to so many people who have been in need of it."
With the increase in demand for resources on Human Design, GracePoint Publishing is dedicated to publishing high-quality books from some of the most prominent Human Design teachers and practitioners. There are now over 1,000 certified Human Design practitioners worldwide, and thousands more in the process of earning their certificaion. GracePoint's Human Design Press offers a platform for Human Design authors to publish their books with a publisher that understands their message and their design, and one that can reach the ever-growing Human Design community.
GracePoint Publishing is dedicated to bringing more Human Design resources to the world and supporting authors who are making a difference in people's lives. As a result, GracePoint is emerging as a major player in the Human Design publishing world, and is poised to become even more influential in the years to come.
For more information about GracePoint Publishing, Human Design Press, and books on Human Design, visit .
Carly Fahey-Dima
GracePoint Publishing
+1 719-527-1404
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN04092023003118003196ID1107003457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.