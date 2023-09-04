Australian Icebreaker Rescues Stricken Antarctic Researcher

Sydney: An Australian icebreaker was sailing back to Hobart on Monday after its on-board helicopters successfully rescued a stricken researcher from a remote station in Antarctica.

Icebreaker RSV Nuyina travelled more than 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles) south from Tasmania to rescue an unnamed individual from Casey, a research base on the frozen continent, the Australian Antarctic Division said.

The evacuated researcher requires specialist medical assessment and care in Australia for an unspecified "developing medical condition", the division said in a statement.

After breaking through the sea ice to get within 144 kilometres (78 nautical miles) of Casey, the Nuyina's two helicopters flew for nearly an hour to collect the patient.

"The first phase of the operation was performed safely and successfully. The ship is now on the return journey back to Hobart," said Robb Clifton, the division's general manager of operations and logistics.

The rescued patient will be cared for in the Nuyina's specially equipped medical facility, Clifton added.

The icebreaker is expected to arrive back in Hobart next week, depending on weather conditions in the Southern Ocean.

Clifton said getting the researcher back to Tasmania "for the specialist care required is our priority".