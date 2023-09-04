Hmc To Host Second Precision Medicine Conference

Doha, Qatar: Leading experts, researchers, clinicians, and innovators worldwide will gather in Qatar for the two-day Precision Medicine Conference that is scheduled to be held on September 8 and 9, 2023, at Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, announced the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

Precision medicine is a revolutionary approach to healthcare that tailors medical treatments and interventions to each patient's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as genomics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics; it promises more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes.

The Precision Medicine Conference, organized by HMC, will feature a diverse range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive workshop. Attendees can engage with thought leaders in the field, share insights, and collaborate on innovative strategies for implementing precision medicine across varimedical specialties.

"We are thrilled to host the second annual HMC - Precision Medicine Conference and bring together the brightest minds in healthcare to discuss the transformative potential of precision medicine," said Dr. Abdulla Alansari, chairperson of HMC precision medicine committee and co-chair of Qatar precision health institute "This conference represents a crucial step forward in our efforts to enhance patient care, drive advancements in clinical implementation of precision medicine."

Conference highlights consist of the following:

- Keynote addresses from internationally renowned experts in precision medicine

- In-depth panel discussions on topics such as genomics, bioinformatics, data privacy, and ethical considerations

- Workshop and hands-on sessions to showcase practical applications of Virtual reality at the intersection of precision medicine.

- Presentation of cutting-edge research findings through poster sessions

- Networking opportunities with professionals and researchers from diverse medical disciplines

The Precision Medicine Conference represents a crucial moment in healthcare, as we gather experts and visionaries to explore the limitless potential of precision medicine in transforming patient care and medical research, said Dr. Salha Bujassoum, Senior Medical Oncologist at HMC National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) , and Chairperson of Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics, member of the National clinical Council.-precision health institute.

She further added: "By harnessing the power of genomics, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, precision medicine enablesto deliver treatments as unique as the individuals receiving them, ushering in a new era of personalized healthcare."

Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari in conference welcoming messages added:“The conference will be delivered in person for the first time. This presents a wonderful opportunity to educate healthcare professionals and researchers. It also presents an excellent occasion to deepen the understanding of how the unique tailoring of treatments and care management to each patient can impact their recovery and the healthcare system. Moreover, the conference will shed light on the significant challenges and barriers that the implementation and integration of Precision Medicine encounters in everyday medical practice.”