Armani/Lounge's Afternoon Tea Infuses Runway Glamour Into Your Culinary Experience

Enjoy a tasty selection of sweet and savoury bites while revelling in the delightful creations of Milan Fashion Week from September 19th to 25th at the iconic Armani/Lounge





Dubai, (September 2023): Armani/ Lounge, located in the heart of Armani Hotel Dubai and overlooking the spectacular Dubai Fountains, is delighted to announce its exclusive Fashion Afternoon Tea in celebration of Milan Fashion Week. From September 19th to September 25th, guests can indulge in an exquisite array of sweet and savoury bites while enjoying the fashionable ambience of this unique dining destination.



Milan Fashion Week is renowned worldwide for its iconic clothing trade shows and designer presentations, showcasing the latest trends and collections from across the globe. As a hotel inspired by the iconic Italian fashion house synonymwith style and elegance, Armani Hotel Dubai invites guests to revel in the spirit of fashion excellence at Armani/Lounge.



The Fashion Afternoon Tea, priced at AED 199 for one or AED 359 for two, will be available during the week from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm daily, offering a delectable and fashionable menu featuring both savoury and sweet delights. The specially curated menu includes some exquisite delights such as beetroot-cured royal salmon with cream cheese and tramezzini, tomato ciabatta bread with provencal vegetables and ricotta cheese, corn-fed chicken and avocado with coloured peppers wrap, lobster catalina, and much more.



Those with a sweet tooth are also in for a treat as the range of inventive taste sensations on offer include a Chocolate Fashion Bag with raspberry, Armani white chocolate cheesecake hat, and Piemonte Shoe with hazelnut milk chocolate gianduja, along with traditional English scones served with lemon curd, clotted cream, raspberry, and hazelnut. Guests can indulge in these incredible bites and complement their experience with a selection of speciality teas and coffees.



Armani/Lounge is the perfect venue to meet friends, conduct business, or simply watch the world go by while enjoying innovative interpretations of international cuisine. This delectable Fashion Afternoon Tea adds a touch of glamour to the dining experience, making it an ideal spot to celebrate the essence of fashion during the world renowned Milan Fashion Week.



For reservations or inquiries, please contact +971 4 888 3666 or email .



Fashion Afternoon Tea

When: Daily from September 19th to 25th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Offer: Fashion themed afternoon tea including sweet and savoury bites, and a selection of teas and coffees

Price: AED199 per person or AED359 per couple

*To book, please contact +971 4 888 3666 or email



