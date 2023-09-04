King Receives Japan Fm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, who is visiting the Kingdom to participate in the strategic dialogue meetings between Jordan and Japan.
The meeting covered the strategic partnership between the two countries and means to expand economic, investment, trade, and defense cooperation.
Discussions at the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, also covered the outcomes of His Majesty's visit to Japan in April this year, and the importance of building on them in service of the mutual interests of the two peoples.
King Abdullah expressed appreciation for Japan's support for Jordan, noting the memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in economy and energy during the foreign minister's visit.
His Majesty also voiced thanks for Japan's support for Syrian refugees and host communities, as well as its support for UNRWA.
The meeting covered the refugee crisis and its impact on host communities, as well as the importance of maintaining international support in this regard and enabling the safe and voluntary return of refugees.
The latest regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, were also discussed.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Japan's Ambassador to Jordan Jiro Okuyama attended the meeting.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107003427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.