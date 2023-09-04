Ase Ends Daily Trading On Lower Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading session down by 0.17 per cent at 2,409 points.
A total of 3.9 million shares were traded through 2,486 transactions at a trading value of JD3.4 million.
The closing prices of 17 companies with traded shares went down, while 44 others increased. The prices of the shares of 33 others remained unchanged.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107003426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.