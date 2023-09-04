Jordan, Japan Strengthen Ties Ahead Of 70Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa, solidifying the bond and strategic partnership as both countries approach the 70th year of their diplomatic ties.
Joining the discussion were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Ibrahim Jazzy, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zina Touqan.
Highlighting the April visit of King Abdullah II to Japan, Khasawneh underscored its pivotal role in bolstering bilateral relations and expanding cooperation. He emphasized the historical connection between the royal families of Jordan and Japan.
The Prime Minister applauded the successive rounds of strategic dialogue between the nations. The fourth round, recently concluded in Amman, focused on fortifying economic, defense, and security partnerships. Both nations anticipate the fifth round before this year concludes.
Gratefully acknowledging Japan's contributions to Jordan's economic development, Khasawneh praised yesterday's announcement of a Japanese loan of $102.8 million aimed at strengthening the electricity sector. Furthermore, a $6.4 million grant, facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will support enhancing Jordan's energy system's operational capacity.
Khasawneh highlighted the challenges brought forth by the Syrian refugee crisis, especially amid dwindling international support for host nations.
On a fiscal note, Jordan successfully wrapped up its sixth review under the International Monetary Fund's current extended facility program. This accomplishment paves the way for discussions on a fresh national program for economic reform, striving to bolster the national economy's resilience.
On regional matters, the Palestinian cause stood prominent. Khasawneh reiterated the necessity of a comprehensive resolution rooted in the two-state solution, ensuring a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-June 4, 1967 boundaries, with East Jerusalem as its capital. In tandem, he emphasized safeguarding Jerusalem's historic staand sanctities, a responsibility entrusted to King Abdullah II under the historic Hashemite Custodianship.
Hayashi echoed sentiments of mutual respect and progress in political, economic, and security domains, grounded in the strategic association between their countries. He spotlighted the appeal of Jordan's investment prospects to Japanese firms and underscored the Jordanian-Japanese Business Forum, held in Amman, as instrumental in unveiling cooperative opportunities.
Expressing his keenness, the Japanese Foreign Minister looks forward to contributing to the third Arab-Japanese political dialogue in Cairo and the inaugural ministerial meeting of Jordan, Egypt, and Japan.
Also present at the meeting was the Japanese ambassador to Jordan, Jiro Okuyama, and delegates accompanying Minister Hayashi.
As a historical note, this dialogue marked the fourth strategic session since 2018 when both nations elevated their relations to a strategic partnership level. The previround was hosted in Japan last March.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107003424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.