Jordan Partakes In Arab League's Permanent Delegates Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Sept. 4 (Petra) - Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh on Monday participated in the 160th session of the Arab League council at the level of permanent delegates.
The permanent delegates will discuss the agenda items for two days before the council session with foreign ministers begins on Wednesday.
The main foof discussion is a joint Arab action plan, which includes following up on the political situation of the Palestinian cause, implementing the Arab Peace Initiative, addressing Israeli violations and developments in the occupied city of Jerusalem, monitoring the progress of settlements, and addressing issues related to prisoners and refugees.
Additionally, the meeting aims to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' (UNRWA) budget and development, provide aid to the budget of Palestine, and address Israel's appropriation of Arab water in occupied territories and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
