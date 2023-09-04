Jordan, Morocco Reinforce Brotherly Ties, Commitment To Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh welcomed Al-Na'am Mayara, the leader of Morocco's House of Councilors, along with an accompanying delegation on Monday.
During their discussion, Khasawneh underscored the enduring and profound bonds between Jordan and Morocco. Rooted in the historical ties shared by their respective royal families, these bonds reflect the deep friendship between their nations and peoples, he said.
Khasawneh emphasized the significance of sustained dialogue at varigovernmental and legislative tiers, highlighting its role in fortifying existing collaborations and deepening the ties between the two nations.
He noted a shared political stance between Jordan and Moroon numermatters, with the Palestinian issue at the forefront. Both countries stand unified in their advocacy for a just and holistic resolution within the two-state solution framework. This solution, he stressed, envisions the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on pre-June 4, 1967, lines and East Jerusalem as its capital.
He further accentuated the importance of safeguarding Jerusalem's historical and legal status, including its Islamic and Christian sites. King Abdullah II of Jordan, under the historic Hashemite Custodianship, is committed to preserving this heritage, a commitment that aligns with the efforts of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, who chairs the Jerusalem Committee of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, the premier said.
Expressing hope, Khasawneh looks forward to upcoming meetings of the joint Jordanian-Moroccan committee. These discussions aim to bolster collaborative endeavors and evolve their operational frameworks, benefiting both nations.
Responding, Mayara conveyed his pride in the solidarity between Jordan and Morocco, commending Jordan's unwavering support for Arab causes, especially the Palestinian issue.
He extended gratitude to King Abdullah II for his continued advocacy under the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's sanctities, paralleling King Muhammad VI's leadership of the Jerusalem Committee.
Mayara expressed a keen interest in amplifying the bond between the two countries, acknowledging the commendable endeavors of the Jordanian-Moroccan Parliamentary Fraternity Committee.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107003422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.