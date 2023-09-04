Rising Military Expenditure Drives Modernization, Fueling Tanker Aircraft Market Growth

Innovations in Aerial Refueling Aircraft

Each country across the world is increasing its defense expenditure and focusing on developing and strengthening the country's defense sector. In 2021 world military expenditure surpassed the two trilliondollar mark for the first time, reaching USD 2113 billion. Global spending in 2021 was 0.7% higher than in 2020 and 12% higher than in 2012.

Countries are also focusing and spending more on the research and development of military equipment. The companies are developing new variants of tanker aircraft. One of the areas of investment is the development of unmanned tanker aircraft.

Boeing is currently developing the MQ-25 tanker drone. The company was awarded a contract worth USD 805 million to design, develop, test, and deliver four MQ-25 drones that can provide refueling services for the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, and EA-18G Growler aircraft. The company was awarded a six-year development contract and plans the initial operational capability of the aircraft by 2024.

TheDoD intends to acquire about 72 aircraft with an investment of USD 13 billion in the coming years. Such investments of the armed forces into developing advanced tanker aircraft in partnership with the aircraft OEMs are anticipated to propel the growth of the tanker aircraft market.

North America Held the Highest Market Share

North America is currently dominating the market. It is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the current plan of theAir Force to replace approximately 30% of its aging fleet of KC-135 aerial refueling tankers. Currently, there are about 396 KC-135 aircraft in service. Under this plan, the Department of Defense (DOD) awarded the Boeing Company a contract worth about USD 35 billion to build and deliver 179 new KC-46A aerial refueling tankers.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as the North American Air Defense Command, is a combined organization of the United States and Canada that provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty, and protection for Canada and the continental United States. NOARD is an organization that conducts Operations in the aerospace field. For instance, in June 2022, the North American Aerospace Defense Command's continentalregion (CONR) was expected to conduct Operation NOBLE DEFENDER, involving military aircraft from theAir Force to do an aircraft fueling exercise.

In June 2021, Boeing, in collaboration with theNavy, demonstrated air-to-air refueling using MQ-25 unmanned aircraft. In the demonstration, the unmanned aircraft (MQ-25 T1 test asset) refueled the Navy F/A-18 Super Hoaircraft. Such robust procurement plans of thearmed forces are anticipated to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

The tanker aircraft market is consolidated with a few tanker aircraft manufacturing companies. Some prominent players in the tanker aircraft market are Systems PLC, the Boeing Company, AirSE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and United Aircraft Corporation.

The introduction of new aircraft models and current investments in the development of unmanned air-to-air refueling technologies are anticipated to help the companies increase their share in the market. For instance, in November 2022, Systems was contracted to continue delivering support and services for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in service with the air forces of founding nations. The countries include the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

