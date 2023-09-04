Mulch Films Market Analysis, Sales Revenue, Segments, Growth And Outlook 2031

The global mulch films market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031

