Liberia: President Weah Breaks Ground For New C.H. Rennie Hospital

The President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, who is also Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change on Wednesday, August 30, broke grounds for the construction of a new hospital in place of the C. H. Rennie Hospital, which was destroyed in a fire disaster.

The 150-bed facility will be situated in the old hospital compound, as part of the President's commitment following the fire incident to construct a larger state-of-the-art structure in Margibi County.



During ceremony on Wednesday President Weah said he was glad to have broken ground for the hospital, which, when completed, will serve the health needs of not just the county, but also other communities in the region.



The construction of the hospital, he said, demonstrates his commitment to the people of Margibi County and is a testament to his government determination to cater to the health needs of Liberians.

The CDC Standard-bearer has always argued that the government is under obligation to continue to undertake

development projects, whether or not it is done in an electioneering period.

During the President's visit, he ĺalso dedicated the newly constructed gouging units built by His Administration for use by the hospital staff.

President Weah used the time to visit and interact with at-risk youths currently undergoing rehabilitation at the hospital and urged them to keep to the decisions made to leave drugs.

"We were once in the ghetto, but the day we decided to change, we stood by that; no one will change you, but yourself," he said.

The spokesman of the "under-rehabilitation at-risk youths" thanked President Weah for helping them return to normal life.

According to him, it's only President Weah who is paying attention to their plight.

"President Weah is not responsible for the proliferation of narcotic substances in the country," he said.

He said illicit drugs had plagued the country before the Liberian Leader entered politics.

President Weah's engagements with citizens of Margibi County continued throughout the day.