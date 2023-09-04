Seica Inc.Will Show The Latest Innovative Test Solutions At Battery Show North America

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seica Inc.,will show at Battery Show North America, presenting the latest innovative test solutions developed specifically for the EV sector. At Seica's booth #2437 visitors will find Test Solutions for the modules of an EV: Battery, BMS, OBC, Inverter and Motor.
The testing of EV battery packs presents several challenges. The electrical connections between the cells of an EV battery are fundamental to the correct performance and safety of the battery, so testing the bondings/interconnects is a mandatory step of the battery manufacturing process. Seica's Pilot BT test system is able to perform parallel, very precise Kelvin tests of 16+ cells at once, achieving production rates of nearly 2400+ battery cells per minute. The increasing need for high throughput requires automated solutions with the capacity to handle even very large form factors: the Pilot BT, in its standard configuration has a very large test area (1050 x 865 mm) and includes a pass-through conveyance by Bosch, which not only enables it to handle the many battery configurations currently on the market but also the capacity to manage the configurations of the future. With this goal in mind, Seica has further extended its range of solutions with the new Pilot H4 BT, representing second generation of horizontal flying probe test systems for EV battery test. Equipped with 4 independent axes for fast parallel testing of 2 bondings in one movement, a test area of 800 x 540 mm and a test rate of over 600 bonds/min, it is perfect for high mix/medium volume production, offering high flexibility and a very low setup time. No matter the battery technology, type, size or shape, Seica has a solution for reliable, repeatable electrical test at the required throughput rate, with complete traceability of each measurement.
The Battery Management System (BMS) is another fundamental component of any EV, and its correct operation is essential to ensure the performance, reliability and life of the batteries. The Compact BMS Test is equipped with all of the standard test instrumentation of the Seica VIP platform, as well as dedicated instruments designed specifically to meet the functional test requirements of a Battery Management Systems (BMS). Along with hardware and software modules providing CAN and LIN communication protocol capability, the Compact BMS includes Battery Cell Simulators able to simulate the full operating conditions of the BMS, providing the stimuli and measurements required to test all of its functions.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet our best experts, at Seica's booth #2437, who will talk about how the evolution of automotive electrification requires significant know-how and expertise to efficiently face the test challenges of the core modules present in EVs, both from a technical and a cost-effective prospective, that can be titled as“How to face EV modules”.
In addition to Seica's Pilot BT test system on display in booth #2437, it will be possible to view Canavisia's Industry 4.0 software and hardware solutions for the acquisition and digitalization of data coming from machines, factories and buildings, with the goal of optimizing processes, maintenance and intelligent energy management on-site, over the web and from the Cloud. The system Dashboard and APP provide a real-time view of the connected resources as well as statistical reporting, and the solutions are compatible with the most widely used protocols and management software, for easy integration into existing infrastructures.
About Seica S.p.A.
Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test and selective soldering of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management.
About Canavisia
Canavisia is an Italian company based in Strambino (TO), part of the Seica SpA group, specialized in Energy Management, Industrial Monitoring (Industry 4.0) and Smart City solutions. Canavisia designs and manufactures products, applications, solutions and services for the acquisition and digitization of data from machines, factories, buildings and cities, allowing the connection, monitoring and control of resources with the goal of optimizing processes, maintenance and intelligent energy management. Canavisia is also the official Italian reseller of AEGIS, the world leader in Manufacturing Execution System software able to manage all the logistic and production processes in a lean and cost effective way. All the Canavisia Solutions are compliant with the requirements of the Industry 4.0 incentives program.
