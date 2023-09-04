Seismic Station To Inaugurate In Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Works on
installation of seismic station equipment continue in Shusha,
General Director of the Republican Seismological Service Center of
ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend .
Since yesterday, drilling of the corresponding well, the depth
of which will be 100 meters, has started, he said.
In addition, the equipment for the seismic station was donated
by the Emergency Management Agency of Türkiye, Yetirmishli
added.
