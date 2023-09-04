Tuesday, 05 September 2023 12:36 GMT

Seismic Station To Inaugurate In Azerbaijan's Shusha


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Works on installation of seismic station equipment continue in Shusha, General Director of the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend .

Since yesterday, drilling of the corresponding well, the depth of which will be 100 meters, has started, he said.

In addition, the equipment for the seismic station was donated by the Emergency Management Agency of Türkiye, Yetirmishli added.

