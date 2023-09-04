Oukitel Back To School Is Live, Save Big On Rt6 Tablet And Wp28 Smartphone

Oukitel RT6: The Ultimate Rugged Tablet

OUKITEL Back to School Sale: RT6 Rugged Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

The RT6 tablet

boasts a massive 20,000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted usage in challenging conditions. It offers an impressive 2250 hours of standby time, 15 hours of video playback and gaming. Certified by IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, it offers exceptional protection against shocks, extreme temperatures, and water immersion. With a 10.1'' FHD+ screen, RT6 provides a comfortable viewing experience.

Powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, RT6 rugged tablet is able to offer smooth multitasking experience. Additionally, the RAM is expandable up to 14GB and the ROM up to 1TB. With the inclusion of an aluminum stand, hand strap, and shoulder strap, users are able to choose the suitable one depending on their needs.

Oukitel WP28: A High-Performance Rugged Smartphone

Weighing just 369g, the WP28

features a 6.52'' display and octa-core processor. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, WP28 rugged smartphone offers ample storage for your needs. Additionally, the RAM is expandable up to 15GB and ROM to 1TB. It has IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications for superior water, shock, and dust protection. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen enhance durability and resistance against drops and scratches.

With a 5MP front camera, 48MP rear camera, and a 10,600mAh battery, the WP28 rugged smartphone offers impressive photography capabilities and long-lasting power.

Availability and Price

By entering a discount code of "20%OFF", the RT6 rugged tablet is now available for only $296 whose original price is $399.99 and WP28 rugged smartphone is now available

for only $159 whose original price is $269.99. Interested buyers do not miss the chance to get them at a bargain price on Oukitel official store.



About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.



Follow

OUKITEL on Facebook

Youtube

and Twitter .

Photo -

SOURCE OUKITEL