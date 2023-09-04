Iran Emphasizes Inclusive Afghan Govt Despite Taliban Warning

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has reiterated the call for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, despite warnings from the Taliban de facto administration against foreign intervention in internal affairs.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting Deputy Prime Minister of the de faction administration, emphasized during a meeting with Iran's Ambassador and Special Representative to the President that external intervention should be avoided in our internal matters.

The Endless insistence by countries on the need for a comprehensive government in Afghanistan is perceived by the Taliban authorities as interference in their internal affairs.

In an interview with Ettela'at Daily, Iran's Foreign Minister said that any development in Afghanistan directly impacts Iran, regardless of the warnings issued.

He reiterated the inclusive government in Afghanistan and clarified Iran's stand on the current situation, saying,“We have not recognized the present situation in Afghanistan.”

During the interview, Amir Abdollahian restated the demand for creating an inclusive government in Afghanistan that involves all ethnic groups.

The Iranian authorities continue to echo the sentiments of their President regarding the“Helmand River Agreement,” emphasizing its importance.

He emphasized,“Pursuing the Helmand River Agreement is an inherent duty of the Foreign Ministry, and we will continue it with all our capabilities.”